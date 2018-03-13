Advisor Group Inc. Has $3.93 Million Position in Eaton Co., PLC (ETN)

Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton Co., PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its stake in Eaton by 3.0% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 466,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,810,000 after purchasing an additional 13,419 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd acquired a new position in Eaton in the third quarter valued at $252,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Eaton by 0.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 779,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Eaton by 14.7% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 90,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,965,000 after purchasing an additional 11,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 8.1% in the third quarter. Edge Advisors LLC now owns 133,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,287,000 after purchasing an additional 10,085 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ken D. Semelsberger sold 15,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total value of $1,289,238.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,648,356.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Eaton Co., PLC ( NYSE ETN ) opened at $81.53 on Tuesday. Eaton Co., PLC has a 1 year low of $69.82 and a 1 year high of $89.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $36,600.00, a PE ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.36.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co., PLC will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 12th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

Several research firms recently commented on ETN. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research note on Monday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Eaton in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eaton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.20.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation (Eaton) is a diversified power management company. It is engaged in the manufacturing of electrical components and systems for power quality, distribution and control; hydraulics components, systems and services for industrial and mobile equipment; aerospace fuel, hydraulics and pneumatic systems for commercial and military use, and truck and automotive drivetrain and powertrain systems for performance, fuel economy and safety.

