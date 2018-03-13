Advisor Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ)

Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freshford Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 279,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,908,000 after buying an additional 30,612 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,945,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 106,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,361,000 after acquiring an additional 7,196 shares during the last quarter. Thames Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,592,000. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,825,000. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ) opened at $230.15 on Tuesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.16 and a 1-year high of $231.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $44,600.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.14.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.13. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, January 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.30%.

In related news, Director Barry A. Fromberg sold 2,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.42, for a total transaction of $441,942.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,582,531.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 15.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STZ. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Vetr upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $238.15 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.77.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/advisor-group-inc-grows-holdings-in-constellation-brands-inc-stz.html.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc is an international beverage alcohol company. The Company is a producer and marketer of beer, wine and spirits with operations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand and Italy. Its segments include Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other. It is a multi-category supplier (beer, wine and spirits) of beverage alcohol in the United States.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.