ADTRAN (ADTN) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ADTN. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (down previously from $26.00) on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Friday, January 12th. Jefferies Group restated a hold rating and issued a $17.25 price objective on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Cowen restated a hold rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Friday, December 29th. ValuEngine downgraded ADTRAN from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ADTRAN from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ADTRAN currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.41.
ADTRAN (NASDAQ ADTN) opened at $16.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.58, a PE ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.56. ADTRAN has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $25.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.65%.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADTN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ADTRAN by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,330 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ADTRAN during the fourth quarter worth approximately $468,000. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ADTRAN during the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in ADTRAN by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,754 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Capital Management boosted its position in ADTRAN by 134.3% during the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 210,417 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 120,612 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.
ADTRAN Company Profile
ADTRAN, Inc (ADTRAN) is a provider of networking and communications equipment. The Company’s solutions enable voice, data, video and Internet communications across a range of network infrastructures. It operates through two segments: Network Solutions and Services & Support. Network Solutions includes software and hardware products that enable CSPs and enterprise customers to realize a fully connected world.
