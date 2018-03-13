ADTRAN (ADTN) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ADTN. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (down previously from $26.00) on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Friday, January 12th. Jefferies Group restated a hold rating and issued a $17.25 price objective on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Cowen restated a hold rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Friday, December 29th. ValuEngine downgraded ADTRAN from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ADTRAN from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ADTRAN currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.41.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

ADTRAN (NASDAQ ADTN) opened at $16.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.58, a PE ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.56. ADTRAN has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $25.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $126.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.90 million. ADTRAN had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 3.58%. sell-side analysts forecast that ADTRAN will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADTN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ADTRAN by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,330 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ADTRAN during the fourth quarter worth approximately $468,000. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ADTRAN during the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in ADTRAN by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,754 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Capital Management boosted its position in ADTRAN by 134.3% during the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 210,417 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 120,612 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/adtran-adtn-raised-to-sell-at-bidaskclub.html.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc (ADTRAN) is a provider of networking and communications equipment. The Company’s solutions enable voice, data, video and Internet communications across a range of network infrastructures. It operates through two segments: Network Solutions and Services & Support. Network Solutions includes software and hardware products that enable CSPs and enterprise customers to realize a fully connected world.

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.