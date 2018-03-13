AdEx Market Capitalization Tops $62.99 Million (ADX)

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. During the last seven days, AdEx has traded 23.9% lower against the dollar. AdEx has a total market cap of $62.99 million and $9.17 million worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AdEx token can now be bought for approximately $0.86 or 0.00009437 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, Binance, Gatecoin and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00008616 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $82.76 or 0.00910377 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003127 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00014355 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011002 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00046650 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00108441 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00211861 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

AdEx Token Profile

AdEx’s genesis date was May 30th, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,430,701 tokens. The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network . The official website for AdEx is www.adex.network

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

Buying and Selling AdEx

AdEx can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Gatecoin, Liqui, Binance, EtherDelta and HitBTC. It is not currently possible to buy AdEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AdEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

