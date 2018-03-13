Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter.

Adecoagro (NYSE AGRO) opened at $8.30 on Tuesday. Adecoagro has a 12-month low of $8.22 and a 12-month high of $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,008.83, a PE ratio of 59.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Adecoagro alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AGRO shares. TheStreet cut Adecoagro from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Adecoagro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Adecoagro stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Adecoagro SA (NYSE:AGRO) by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Adecoagro were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 41.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WARNING: “Adecoagro (AGRO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/adecoagro-agro-scheduled-to-post-quarterly-earnings-on-wednesday.html.

Adecoagro Company Profile

Adecoagro SA is a holding company. The Company is involved in a range of businesses, including farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production and land transformation. The Company is organized into three main lines of business: farming; land transformation, and sugar, ethanol and energy.

Receive News & Ratings for Adecoagro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecoagro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.