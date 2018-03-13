Adalta Capital Management LLC Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Devon Energy Corp (DVN)

Adalta Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,275 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 9,355 shares during the quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. FNY Managed Accounts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corp (DVN) opened at $32.82 on Tuesday. Devon Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $28.79 and a 52 week high of $45.16. The company has a market cap of $17,250.00, a PE ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Corp will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 13.95%.

Devon Energy announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

DVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Scotiabank set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 25th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.79.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Lyndon C. Taylor sold 12,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $490,035.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,891. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation is an independent energy company. The Company also controls EnLink Midstream Partners, L.P. (EnLink). The Company’s segments include U.S., Canada and EnLink. The Company is engaged primarily in the exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

