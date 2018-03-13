Acuity Brands, Inc. (AYI) Stake Raised by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 63.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,432 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 48,854 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $22,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Montag & Caldwell LLC purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $198.00 target price on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (down from $185.00) on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Williams Capital downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $204.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Acuity Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.23.

Acuity Brands, Inc. ( NYSE AYI ) opened at $150.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6,360.00, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.31. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $141.68 and a one year high of $212.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $842.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.97 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 8.91%. sell-side analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc is a provider of lighting solutions for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications throughout North America and other international markets. The Company operates through North American segment. The Company offers a portfolio of indoor and outdoor lighting and building management solutions for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications.

