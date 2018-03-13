Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS) Given a $50.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald set a $50.00 target price on Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

“Takeways from the quarter that support our positive thesis: 1) Approval of Eskata for SK in mid-December, 2) A productive R&D Day on 10/4/17, 3) The initiation of three Phase 2 trials of ATI-502 to treat Alopecia Areata (AA) and the initiation of a Phase 2 trial of ATI-502 to treat vitiligo, 4) The presentation of pre-clinical data on ATI-450 at the American College of Rheumatology annual meeting, suggesting the potential for ATI-450 as an oral treatment for Cryopyrin associated periodic syndromes (CAPS) in November, And 5) Cash and equivalents totaled $208.9MM at 12/31/17, which should fund operations through 2H19.”,” Cantor Fitzgerald’s analyst wrote.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. They set a buy rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.80.

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics ( NASDAQ ACRS ) opened at $19.75 on Monday. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $18.46 and a 12 month high of $33.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.16, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 1.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,596,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,037,000 after purchasing an additional 565,945 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,195,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,129,000 after acquiring an additional 485,146 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,380,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,446,000 after acquiring an additional 22,576 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 892,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,030,000 after acquiring an additional 29,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 812,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,029,000 after acquiring an additional 100,799 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc is a dermatologist-led, biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on identifying, developing and commercializing differentiated drugs for the treatment of dermatological indications. The Company is also focused on the discovery and development of kinase inhibitors to treat inflammatory and immunological disorders and cancer.

