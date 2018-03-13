Berenberg Bank reissued their sell rating on shares of Acacia Mining (LON:ACA) in a report published on Friday. They currently have a GBX 140 ($1.93) price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.49) price target on shares of Acacia Mining in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Numis Securities restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.45) price target on shares of Acacia Mining in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup restated a sell rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.21) price target on shares of Acacia Mining in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Acacia Mining in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Acacia Mining from GBX 225 ($3.11) to GBX 220 ($3.04) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Acacia Mining presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 256.54 ($3.54).

Get Acacia Mining alerts:

Shares of Acacia Mining (ACA) opened at GBX 144.75 ($2.00) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.60 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.73. Acacia Mining has a one year low of GBX 130 ($1.80) and a one year high of GBX 508.50 ($7.03).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Acacia Mining (ACA) Given Sell Rating at Berenberg Bank” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/acacia-mining-aca-given-sell-rating-at-berenberg-bank.html.

Acacia Mining plc is primarily engaged in the business of mining, processing and sale of gold. The Company has three operating mines located in Tanzania. The Company’s segments are North Mara gold mine, Bulyanhulu gold mine and Buzwagi gold mine. The North Mara gold deposits are situated in the Mara Musoma greenstone belt.

Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.