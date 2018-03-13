Aaron's, Inc. (AAN) Holdings Raised by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,563 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Aaron's were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Aaron's in the third quarter worth about $192,000. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Aaron's during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aaron's during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aaron's during the third quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aaron's during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000.

Aaron's, Inc. (AAN) opened at $48.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,460.00, a P/E ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 0.07. Aaron's, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.44 and a 12-month high of $49.41.

Aaron's (NYSE:AAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $884.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.07 million. Aaron's had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 8.65%. Aaron's’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Aaron's, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 22nd. Aaron's’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.56%.

Aaron's declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AAN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Aaron's from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Aaron's in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Aaron's in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Sidoti raised Aaron's from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Northcoast Research set a $53.00 target price on Aaron's and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.36.

In related news, insider Robert P. Sinclair, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Aaron's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,021 shares in the company, valued at $460,966. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. Yanker sold 40,195 shares of Aaron's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total value of $1,916,899.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,332.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,647 shares of company stock valued at $2,033,048. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aaron's Profile

Aaron’s, Inc (Aaron’s) is an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. The Company engages in the sales and lease ownership and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances and accessories through its Company-operated and franchised stores in Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

