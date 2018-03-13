7,927 Shares in First Foundation Inc (FFWM) Acquired by Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC

Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC bought a new position in First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 7,927 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of First Foundation in the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in First Foundation in the fourth quarter valued at $194,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in First Foundation in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Foundation in the third quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in First Foundation in the fourth quarter valued at $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

Get First Foundation alerts:

In other news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $184,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Max Briggs sold 9,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $189,928.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,030.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,791 shares of company stock worth $2,305,802. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (down previously from $23.00) on shares of First Foundation in a report on Thursday, February 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet cut shares of First Foundation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of First Foundation in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.70.

Shares of First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) opened at $19.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $726.71, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.73. First Foundation Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.67 and a fifty-two week high of $19.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. First Foundation had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $42.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.94 million. equities analysts expect that First Foundation Inc will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “7,927 Shares in First Foundation Inc (FFWM) Acquired by Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/7927-shares-in-first-foundation-inc-ffwm-acquired-by-genovese-burford-brothers-wealth-retirement-plan-management-llc.html.

First Foundation Profile

First Foundation Inc is a financial services holding company that provides a platform of personalized financial services to high net-worth individuals and their families, family businesses and other affiliated organizations. The Company conducts its operations through its subsidiaries, First Foundation Advisors (FFA) and First Foundation Bank (FFB), and First Foundation Insurance Services (FFIS), a subsidiary of FFB.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM).

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.