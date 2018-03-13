7,160 Shares in Westlake Chemical Co. (WLK) Acquired by Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WLK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,922 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Westlake Chemical by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its position in Westlake Chemical by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 7,395 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Westlake Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,362,000. Finally, Global X MANAGEMENT CO LLC raised its position in Westlake Chemical by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global X MANAGEMENT CO LLC now owns 9,952 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE WLK) opened at $118.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15,523.90, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.59. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 52 week low of $59.58 and a 52 week high of $121.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.41%.

In related news, SVP Andrew Kenner sold 6,028 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $723,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,000 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.97, for a total value of $443,880.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,531,225.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,080 shares of company stock valued at $11,545,548 over the last three months. Insiders own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Vertical Research downgraded Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Bank of America downgraded Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Westlake Chemical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.43.

Westlake Chemical Corporation is a global manufacturer and marketer of basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers and building products. The Company’s products include a range of chemicals, which are fundamental to various consumer and industrial markets, including flexible and rigid packaging, automotive products, coatings, water treatment, refrigerants, residential and commercial construction, as well as other durable and non-durable goods.

