7.2% Stake of Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Owned by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P.

Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P.

recently stated that they own a 7.2% stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) in a Schedule 13D/A disclosure that was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday, March 13th. The investor owns 31,799,042 shares of the stock valued at $3,732,889,540. The reporting parties listed on the disclosure included Pershing Square Capital Management, LP, PS Management GP, LLC and William A Ackman. The filing is available through the SEC website at this link.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Truewealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 69,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $7,848,958.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,088,234.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 3,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $405,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,666 shares of company stock valued at $25,650,681 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.43.

Automatic Data Processing (ADP) traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.39. 1,554,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,960,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $52,040.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.90. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $95.50 and a 52-week high of $125.24.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 43.28%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 67.02%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a provider of human capital management (HCM) solutions to employers, offering solutions to businesses of various sizes. The Company also provides business process outsourcing solutions. Its segments include Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services.

