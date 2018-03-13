62,407 Shares in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM) Purchased by BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 62,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WPM. Trust Co purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter worth about $203,000. V Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WPM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $26.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, TD Securities set a $28.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wheaton Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp ( NYSE:WPM ) opened at $19.93 on Tuesday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a 12-month low of $18.32 and a 12-month high of $22.72. The firm has a market cap of $8,760.00, a PE ratio of 42.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp, formerly Silver Wheaton Corp, is a Canada-based pure precious metals streaming company engaged in the sale of silver and gold. The Company operates through eight segments: the silver produced by the San Dimas, Penasquito and Antamina mines, the gold produced by the Sudbury and Salobo mines, the silver and gold produced by the Constancia mine and the Other mines, and corporate operations.

