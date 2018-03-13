6,195 Shares in Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK) Purchased by Koch Industries Inc.

Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 6,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown by 155.6% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown by 40.6% in the third quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Delpha Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on CCK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Vertical Research raised Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet downgraded Crown from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Crown in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.70.

Crown Holdings, Inc. ( NYSE:CCK ) opened at $51.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6,888.72, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.86 and a twelve month high of $62.27.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 57.14% and a net margin of 3.71%. Crown’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of packaging products for consumer goods. The Company’s business is organized within three divisions: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. Within each division, the Company is organized along product lines. The Company’s segments within the Americas Division are Americas Beverage and North America Food.

