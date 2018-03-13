528,351 Shares in TherapeuticsMD Inc (TXMD) Acquired by Nexthera Capital LP

Nexthera Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 528,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,191,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 123,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 261,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 11,317 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 74,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. MANA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. 73.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) opened at $5.35 on Tuesday. TherapeuticsMD Inc has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $8.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,183.92, a P/E ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 1.36.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). TherapeuticsMD had a negative return on equity of 63.67% and a negative net margin of 458.49%. The business had revenue of $4.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD Inc will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Sunday, January 7th. BidaskClub upgraded TherapeuticsMD from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Sunday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc is a women’s healthcare company engaged in creating and commercializing products for women. The Company is focused on pursuing regulatory approvals and pre-commercialization activities necessary for commercialization of its hormone therapy pharmaceutical products. Its drug candidates used in clinical trials are designed to alleviate symptoms of and reduce health risks resulting from menopause-related hormone deficiencies, including hot flashes, osteoporosis and vaginal discomfort.

