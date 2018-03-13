5.4% Stake of U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (PRTS) Held by Calm Waters Partnership

Calm Waters Partnership

stated that they own 5.4% of U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) in a Form 13G disclosure that was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday, March 13th. The investor owns 1,927,510 shares of the stock worth approximately $4,028,496. The reporting parties listed on the disclosure included Calm Waters Partnership and Richard S Strong. The disclosure is available through Edgar at this hyperlink.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRTS. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in U.S. Auto Parts Network by 47.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 14,163 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Auto Parts Network by 8.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 43,193 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in U.S. Auto Parts Network by 22.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 724,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 131,388 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in U.S. Auto Parts Network by 19.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,006,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 163,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in U.S. Auto Parts Network during the third quarter worth $319,000. 60.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (PRTS) remained flat at $$2.09 during trading hours on Tuesday. 9,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,780. U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.84 and a twelve month high of $4.13. The company has a market capitalization of $75.92, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.01. U.S. Auto Parts Network had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $68.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.59 million. sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered U.S. Auto Parts Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st.

U.S. Auto Parts Network Profile

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc is an online provider of automotive aftermarket parts and repair information. The Company is an online provider of aftermarket auto parts, including collision parts, engine parts, and performance parts and accessories. The Company operates through two segments: Base USAP, which is an auto parts business, and AutoMD, an online automotive repair source.

