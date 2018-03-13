4imprint Group (FOUR) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

4imprint Group (LON: FOUR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/7/2018 – 4imprint Group had its price target lowered by analysts at FinnCap from GBX 2,276 ($31.45) to GBX 2,217 ($30.63). They now have a “corporate” rating on the stock.

3/7/2018 – 4imprint Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 2,100 ($29.01) price target on the stock.

3/5/2018 – 4imprint Group had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 2,050 ($28.32) price target on the stock.

2/26/2018 – 4imprint Group had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 2,050 ($28.32) price target on the stock.

1/17/2018 – 4imprint Group had its “corporate” rating reaffirmed by analysts at FinnCap. They now have a GBX 2,276 ($31.45) price target on the stock.

1/17/2018 – 4imprint Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 2,100 ($29.01) price target on the stock.

1/17/2018 – 4imprint Group was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to an “add” rating. They now have a GBX 2,050 ($28.32) price target on the stock.

4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR) traded down GBX 35 ($0.48) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,790 ($24.73). 75,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,281. The stock has a market cap of $504.14 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,452.05. 4imprint Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,538 ($21.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,080 ($28.74).

4imprint Group plc is a direct marketer of products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Ireland. The Company supplies products under the brand name 4imprint. The Company sells a range of promotional products, which are purchased by a range of individuals within various types and sizes of businesses and organizations.

