409,989 Shares in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) Acquired by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 409,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,606,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AXS. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Axis Capital by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,711,000 after acquiring an additional 354,291 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Axis Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,714,000. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Axis Capital by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,234,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,757,000 after acquiring an additional 237,661 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Axis Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,455,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Axis Capital by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 715,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,945,000 after acquiring an additional 153,228 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Charles A. Davis acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.90 per share, with a total value of $1,247,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,699,743.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Axis Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised Axis Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Axis Capital from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Axis Capital in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised Axis Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axis Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.22.

Axis Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) opened at $55.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,590.00, a P/E ratio of -11.01, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.49. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a one year low of $47.43 and a one year high of $69.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). Axis Capital had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $729.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.41 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. Axis Capital’s payout ratio is currently -31.14%.

Axis Capital Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited is a holding company. The Company provides a range of specialty (re)insurance, through subsidiaries and branch networks- based in Bermuda, the United States, Canada, Europe and Singapore. Its business consists of two global underwriting platforms: AXIS Insurance and AXIS Re.

