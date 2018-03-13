3i Group (III) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of 3i Group (LON:III) in a report published on Monday. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,035 ($14.30) price objective on the stock.

III has been the topic of several other research reports. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,020 ($14.09) price target on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,030 ($14.23) target price on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 979.29 ($13.53).

3i Group (III) opened at GBX 908 ($12.54) on Monday. 3i Group has a 1 year low of GBX 694 ($9.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 975 ($13.47). The firm has a market cap of $8,980.00 and a PE ratio of 709.38.

3i Group plc is an investment company with approximately three complementary businesses, Private Equity, Infrastructure and Debt Management, specializing in core investment markets in northern Europe and North America. The Company’s Private Equity business includes investment and asset management to generate capital returns, and is focused on consumer, industrial and business services sectors.

