29,605 Shares in Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) Acquired by Wolverine Trading LLC

Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 29,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XEL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,686,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,053,627,000 after buying an additional 190,067 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,317,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,436,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810,629 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Xcel Energy by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,547,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,800,000 after purchasing an additional 710,989 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Xcel Energy by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,880,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,358,000 after purchasing an additional 408,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Xcel Energy by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,126,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $246,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,929 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.70. 418,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,639,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $22,170.00, a PE ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.18. Xcel Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $41.51 and a 12-month high of $52.22.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.61%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XEL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

