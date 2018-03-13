22,021 Shares in Encana Corp (ECA) Purchased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Encana by 183.6% during the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 906,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,080,000 after purchasing an additional 586,664 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Encana by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,830,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $344,316,000 after purchasing an additional 952,915 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of Encana by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 296,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Encana by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,053,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231,034 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encana during the fourth quarter worth about $884,000. 68.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Encana alerts:

Shares of Encana Corp (ECA) opened at $10.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10,560.00, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.13. Encana Corp has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $14.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Encana had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 18.58%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Encana Corp will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Encana announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 15th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be given a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. Encana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.04%.

In other news, Director Margaret Anne Mckenzie purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.16 per share, for a total transaction of $111,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,520. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Howard John Mayson purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.53 per share, with a total value of $26,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,345.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $256,395 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ECA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Encana in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Encana from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Encana from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Encana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, GMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price target on shares of Encana in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.37.

WARNING: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/22021-shares-in-encana-corp-eca-purchased-by-american-international-group-inc.html.

Encana Company Profile

Encana Corporation is an energy producer that is focused on developing its multi-basin portfolio of natural gas, oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) producing plays. The Company’s operations also include the marketing of natural gas, oil and NGLs. All of its reserves and production are located in North America.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA).

Receive News & Ratings for Encana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.