1,884 Shares in Gartner Inc (IT) Acquired by Premia Global Advisors LLC

Premia Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,884 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IT. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its position in Gartner by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 269,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,511,000 after buying an additional 52,443 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Gartner by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Gartner by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 82,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,264,000 after buying an additional 9,366 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Gartner by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 123,230 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,331,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Gartner during the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 49,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.39, for a total value of $5,783,069.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter Sondergaard sold 5,500 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.76, for a total transaction of $664,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,855 shares of company stock valued at $9,573,026. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Gartner from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Gartner from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gartner has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.90.

Shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE IT) opened at $124.08 on Tuesday. Gartner Inc has a 12-month low of $107.00 and a 12-month high of $142.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $11,155.20, a PE ratio of 37.22, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.22.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.15). Gartner had a return on equity of 42.47% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Gartner Inc will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc is an information technology research and advisory company. The Company works with clients to research, analyze and interpret the business of information technology (IT), supply chain and marketing within the context of their individual roles. It operates in three segments: Research, Consulting and Events.

