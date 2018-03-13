1,756 Shares in Visa Inc (V) Acquired by Peavine Capital LLC

Peavine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,756 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. Visa comprises approximately 0.1% of Peavine Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Visa by 159.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,702,770 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $909,979,000 after buying an additional 5,966,991 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,020,401 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $11,911,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,148 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Visa by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,394,893 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,068,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,732 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of Visa by 116.3% during the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 3,292,775 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $346,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Visa by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,188,126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,019,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc (V) opened at $124.24 on Tuesday. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $87.85 and a 12 month high of $126.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $280,400.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The credit-card processor reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.10. Visa had a net margin of 38.12% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.94%.

Visa announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently commented on V shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Visa from $126.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target (up previously from $124.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.14.

In other Visa news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 1,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $205,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 49,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.66, for a total transaction of $5,649,129.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,202 shares in the company, valued at $8,661,119.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,634 shares of company stock worth $6,562,157 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc (Visa) is a payments technology company that connects consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners and government entities to electronic payments. The Company operates through payment services segment. The Company enables global commerce through the transfer of value and information among the participants.

