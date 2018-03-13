175,130 Shares in Ford Motor (F) Purchased by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 175,130 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of F. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1,559.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,256,627 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $190,556,000 after buying an additional 14,337,350 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth $164,194,000. Swedbank purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth $100,670,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth $76,726,000. Finally, AXA lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 509.2% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 5,982,528 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $74,722,000 after buying an additional 5,000,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor (F) opened at $10.81 on Tuesday. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.14 and a 1 year high of $13.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $42,634.05, a PE ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Ford Motor had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The business had revenue of $38.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 29th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

F has been the subject of several research reports. Vetr cut Ford Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Cascend Securities lowered Ford Motor to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.44.

In other Ford Motor news, Director John C. Lechleiter bought 5,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.28 per share, with a total value of $51,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,358 shares in the company, valued at $186,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 503,675 shares of company stock worth $5,246,794 over the last ninety days. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company is a global automotive and mobility company. The Company’s business includes designing, manufacturing, marketing, and servicing a full line of Ford cars, trucks, and sport utility vehicles (SUVs), as well as Lincoln luxury vehicles. The Company operates in four segments: Automotive, Financial Services, Ford Smart Mobility LLC, and Central Treasury Operations.

