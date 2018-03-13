168,197 Shares in Timken Co (TKR) Acquired by Luminus Management LLC

Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 168,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,267,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Timken during the third quarter worth approximately $298,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Timken by 1.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,700,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Timken by 73.7% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 26,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 11,249 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Timken during the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Timken by 6.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 269,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,079,000 after buying an additional 16,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Timken from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Group upgraded shares of Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded shares of Timken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Timken Co ( NYSE:TKR ) opened at $46.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3,637.13, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Timken Co has a 52 week low of $41.78 and a 52 week high of $55.65.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $778.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.98 million. Timken had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Timken Co will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.02%.

In related news, insider Richard G. Kyle sold 3,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total value of $144,146.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $151,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,878 shares in the company, valued at $716,415.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.08% of the company’s stock.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures and markets bearings, transmissions, gearboxes, belts, chain, couplings and related products and offers a spectrum of power system rebuild and repair services across the world. The Company operates through two segments: Mobile Industries and Process Industries.

