16,700 Shares in Rollins, Inc. (ROL) Acquired by Ellington Management Group LLC

Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Rollins by 243.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 3rd quarter worth $232,000. 38.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Rollins news, COO John F. Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $1,001,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Gary W. Rollins acquired 2,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,931.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 56.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Rollins, Inc. ( ROL ) opened at $52.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11,536.76, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.77 and a beta of 0.21. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.51 and a 1 year high of $53.00.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $414.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.08 million. Rollins had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 29.76%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Rollins’s payout ratio is presently 68.29%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rollins has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc is a service company, which operates in pest and termite control business segment. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides its services to both residential and commercial customers in North America, Australia, and Europe with international franchises in Central America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Canada, Australia, and Mexico.

