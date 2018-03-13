15,641 Shares in First Republic Bank (FRC) Acquired by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,641 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,000. First Republic Bank makes up about 0.7% of Sciencast Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,442,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,078,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,494 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,792,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $703,966,000 after purchasing an additional 46,862 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 4,734,746 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $227,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,888 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 4,394,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,633,000 after purchasing an additional 503,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 3,245,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,210,000 after purchasing an additional 24,802 shares during the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Shares of First Republic Bank (FRC) opened at $98.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $15,583.19, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.84. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $84.56 and a one year high of $105.52.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $699.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.48 million. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

FRC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.85.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “15,641 Shares in First Republic Bank (FRC) Acquired by Sciencast Management LP” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/15641-shares-in-first-republic-bank-frc-acquired-by-sciencast-management-lp.html.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank is a commercial bank and trust company. The Bank specializes in providing services, including private banking, private business banking, real estate lending and wealth management services, including trust and custody services, to clients in selected metropolitan areas in the United States.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.