1492 Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in TechTarget Inc (TTGT)

1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,935 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in TechTarget by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,046 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new position in shares of TechTarget during the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of TechTarget by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 12,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in shares of TechTarget during the 4th quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TechTarget during the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

Get TechTarget alerts:

In related news, Director Don Hawk sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $69,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 261,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,651,855.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Kevin Beam sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $172,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 242,668 shares of company stock worth $3,689,926. 30.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TTGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of TechTarget from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Friday, January 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. TechTarget has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) opened at $18.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $517.51, a PE ratio of 77.09, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.44. TechTarget Inc has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $19.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. TechTarget had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $30.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. TechTarget’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that TechTarget Inc will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/1492-capital-management-llc-purchases-new-position-in-techtarget-inc-ttgt.html.

TechTarget Profile

TechTarget, Inc provides online content that helps buyers and sellers of corporate information technology (IT) products and services. The Company’s offerings enable IT vendors to identify, reach and influence corporate IT decision makers researching specific IT purchases through customized marketing programs that include data analytics-driven intelligence solutions, demand generation and brand advertising.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT).

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.