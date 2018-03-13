1492 Capital Management LLC Invests $807,000 in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC) Stock

1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 53,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 47.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,142,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,462 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $52,411,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 3.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,091,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,747,000 after acquiring an additional 63,316 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp boosted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 508.6% in the third quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,954,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $27,305,000. 43.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC) opened at $15.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $32.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2,020.00, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 0.84.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($2.41). AMC Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 9th. AMC Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -17.09%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.50 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Wedbush set a $19.00 price target on AMC Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded AMC Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMC Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.04.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, including AMC Entertainment Inc (AMCE), American Multi-Cinema, Inc (OpCo) and its subsidiaries, is engaged in the theatrical exhibition business. It operates through theatrical exhibition operations segment. It licenses first-run motion pictures from distributors owned by film production companies and from independent distributors.

