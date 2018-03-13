1492 Capital Management LLC Buys 16,247 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY)

1492 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 229.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,339 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,247 shares during the period. Dycom Industries comprises about 2.0% of 1492 Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $2,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Dycom Industries by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,025,193 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,237,000 after purchasing an additional 134,410 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Dycom Industries by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 783,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,282,000 after purchasing an additional 85,079 shares during the period. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC raised its stake in Dycom Industries by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC now owns 365,287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,704,000 after purchasing an additional 12,711 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in Dycom Industries by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 330,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,406,000 after purchasing an additional 36,034 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Dycom Industries by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 270,572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,237,000 after purchasing an additional 90,723 shares during the period.

Several analysts have issued reports on DY shares. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price target (up from $98.00) on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

In related news, Director Patricia Higgins sold 2,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total value of $284,044.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,246 shares in the company, valued at $3,299,233.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) opened at $112.78 on Tuesday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $73.95 and a one year high of $123.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $3,513.64, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.39.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $655.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Dycom Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

