146,716 Shares in iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd (PFF) Purchased by Financial Partners Group Inc

Financial Partners Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd (NASDAQ:PFF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 146,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,585,000. iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd makes up approximately 4.4% of Financial Partners Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd by 28.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,448,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,922 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd during the fourth quarter valued at about $121,605,000. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc boosted its position in iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd by 2.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 2,159,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,808,000 after purchasing an additional 45,154 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd by 2.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,794,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,649,000 after purchasing an additional 47,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd by 11.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,663,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,580,000 after buying an additional 175,074 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd (NASDAQ PFF) opened at $37.52 on Tuesday. iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd has a 12 month low of $36.52 and a 12 month high of $39.31. The company has a market capitalization of $16,580.00, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.15.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were paid a $0.1724 dividend. This represents a $2.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.56%.

iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd Company Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

