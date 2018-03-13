108,800 Shares in Sanchez Production Partners LP (SNMP) Acquired by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Sanchez Production Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 108,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sanchez Production Partners in the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Sanchez Production Partners by 180.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sanchez Production Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Sanchez Production Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sanchez Production Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $507,000.

In other Sanchez Production Partners news, Director Antonio R. Sanchez III sold 4,700 shares of Sanchez Production Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $61,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Antonio R. Sanchez III sold 5,121 shares of Sanchez Production Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $66,573.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,505 shares of company stock worth $149,565 in the last quarter.

Shares of Sanchez Production Partners LP ( NYSEAMERICAN SNMP ) opened at $11.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.45, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of -0.24. Sanchez Production Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $15.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.4508 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.75%. Sanchez Production Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -31.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanchez Production Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th.

Sanchez Production Partners Company Profile

Sanchez Midstream Partners LP, formerly Sanchez Production Partners LP, is focused on the acquisition, development, ownership and operation of midstream and other energy producing assets. The Company operates through two segments: the exploration and production of oil and natural gas, and the midstream business, which includes the Catarina gathering system.

