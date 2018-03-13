10,800 Shares in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ) Purchased by Two Sigma Securities LLC

Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern University acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $66,914,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 851,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,029,000 after purchasing an additional 133,601 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 7,208.1% during the fourth quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 45,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 44,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 199,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,974,000 after purchasing an additional 37,298 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ) traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $61.05. The company had a trading volume of 458,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,540,690. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $50.58 and a 52-week high of $64.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $22,240.00 and a PE ratio of 179.94.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “10,800 Shares in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ) Purchased by Two Sigma Securities LLC” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/10800-shares-in-ishares-msci-japan-etf-ewj-purchased-by-two-sigma-securities-llc.html.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.