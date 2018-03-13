10,050 Shares in Hess Corp. (HES) Acquired by Clearline Capital LP

Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HES. CoreCommodity Management LLC bought a new position in Hess in the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Hess by 453.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hess in the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Hess in the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Hess by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,536 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on HES. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Barclays set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Hess and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Hess in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (down from $63.00) on shares of Hess in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Hess from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.16.

Hess Corp. ( NYSE:HES ) opened at $48.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.53. Hess Corp. has a 12 month low of $37.25 and a 12 month high of $55.48.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 74.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.01) earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Hess Corp. will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 19th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Hess’s payout ratio is -7.62%.

Hess announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas producer to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 7,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $356,552.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 90,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,352,424. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 6,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total transaction of $280,442.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 174,017 shares of company stock valued at $7,981,459. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hess

Hess Corporation is an exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase and sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL) and natural gas. The Company’s segments include Exploration and Production, and Bakken Midstream. Its Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, produces, purchases and sells crude oil, NGLs and natural gas with production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area (JDA), Malaysia and Norway.

