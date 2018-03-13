$1.61 Billion in Sales Expected for LifePoint Health Inc (LPNT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect LifePoint Health Inc (NASDAQ:LPNT) to post sales of $1.61 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for LifePoint Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.64 billion and the lowest is $1.60 billion. LifePoint Health posted sales of $1.63 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LifePoint Health will report full-year sales of $1.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.31 billion to $6.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.53 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $6.43 billion to $6.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for LifePoint Health.

LifePoint Health (NASDAQ:LPNT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. LifePoint Health had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 1.46%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LPNT. Leerink Swann lowered shares of LifePoint Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.30 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, March 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LifePoint Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of LifePoint Health to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of LifePoint Health to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of LifePoint Health to $47.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

In other LifePoint Health news, insider David M. Dill sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $2,183,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 252,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,259,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William F. Carpenter III bought 21,368 shares of LifePoint Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.80 per share, with a total value of $1,000,022.40. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 482,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,588,862.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in LifePoint Health in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in LifePoint Health in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in LifePoint Health by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in LifePoint Health in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, OxFORD Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in LifePoint Health in the third quarter valued at $303,000.

LifePoint Health (NASDAQ:LPNT) opened at $48.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $1,920.00, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.57. LifePoint Health has a 1 year low of $41.45 and a 1 year high of $67.95.

About LifePoint Health

LifePoint Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates community hospitals, regional health systems, physician practices, outpatient centers and post-acute facilities. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated 72 hospital campuses in 22 states, having a total of 9,424 licensed beds. It offers a range of general and specialized healthcare services to patients through a network of hospitals and outpatient facilities.

