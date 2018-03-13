$1.14 Billion in Sales Expected for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) This Quarter

Analysts expect Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to report sales of $1.14 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.15 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.12 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill reported sales of $1.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.72 billion to $4.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.19 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $4.93 billion to $5.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on CMG. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price target (down from $330.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $310.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $325.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to $310.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $336.98.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Ali Namvar bought 3,000 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $317.70 per share, with a total value of $953,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 420,322 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $318.14 per share, for a total transaction of $133,721,241.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 423,822 shares of company stock worth $134,819,781 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Independent Franchise Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth about $107,391,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 196.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 267,881 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $82,462,000 after purchasing an additional 177,530 shares during the last quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,272,000. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,643,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 332.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 161,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,782,000 after purchasing an additional 124,330 shares during the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $323.76. 628,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,600,000. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $247.51 and a 52 week high of $499.00. The company has a market cap of $9,040.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.58.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc (Chipotle), together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. The Company’s Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants serve a menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls (a burrito without the tortilla) and salads. As of December 31, 2016, the Company managed its operations and restaurants based on 11 regions.

