$0.58 EPS Expected for Forward Air Co. (FWRD) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Forward Air’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the highest is $0.60. Forward Air posted earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forward Air will report full-year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Forward Air.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Forward Air had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $306.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. BidaskClub lowered Forward Air from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird raised Forward Air from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Forward Air presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.40.

In related news, Director George M. Lynch sold 2,443 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total value of $135,513.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,371.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FWRD. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Forward Air in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,421,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Forward Air in the 4th quarter worth about $7,980,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Forward Air in the 4th quarter worth about $2,756,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Forward Air by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 102,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after acquiring an additional 46,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Forward Air in the 4th quarter worth about $2,271,000. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Forward Air (NASDAQ FWRD) traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.88. The stock had a trading volume of 170,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,672. Forward Air has a 1 year low of $45.86 and a 1 year high of $64.80. The stock has a market cap of $1,653.48, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 7th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.76%.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation is a freight and logistics company. The Company provides less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services across the United States and in Canada. The Company’s segments include Expedited LTL, Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal and Pool Distribution.

