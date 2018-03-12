Zynga Inc (ZNGA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,773,911 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the February 15th total of 8,112,243 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,296,841 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $197,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 349,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,376,833. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $43,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 235,900 shares in the company, valued at $853,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 268,000 shares of company stock worth $1,051,000 over the last ninety days. 12.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in Zynga by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 20,071,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,287,000 after purchasing an additional 10,596,901 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Zynga by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,438,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,446 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zynga by 287.4% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 13,288,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,154,000 after purchasing an additional 9,858,450 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Zynga by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,040,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774,156 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in Zynga by 453.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 7,107,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,866,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822,916 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Zynga ( NASDAQ ZNGA ) opened at $3.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,241.59, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.52. Zynga has a 12 month low of $2.71 and a 12 month high of $4.34.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $233.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.64 million. Zynga had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 1.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. equities analysts forecast that Zynga will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZNGA. Wedbush set a $6.00 target price on Zynga and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zynga from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Consumer Edge began coverage on Zynga in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Zynga from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Zynga in a report on Sunday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.24.

Zynga Inc is a provider of social game services. The Company develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as iPhone Operating System (iOS) operating system and Android operating system and social networking sites, such as Facebook. The Company has developed a range of social games, including games in its Slots, Words With Friends, Zynga Poker and FarmVille franchises.

