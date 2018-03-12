Zions Bancorp (ZION) Shares Bought by Axa

Axa lifted its position in Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) by 155.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 199,051 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,000 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in Zions Bancorp were worth $10,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Zions Bancorp by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,698,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,540 shares during the last quarter. Cortland Advisers LLC raised its stake in Zions Bancorp by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cortland Advisers LLC now owns 3,179,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,900 shares during the last quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,697,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,108,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Zions Bancorp by 134.0% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 323,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,268,000 after acquiring an additional 185,301 shares during the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Thomas E. Laursen sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $67,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Scott J. Mclean sold 31,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $1,758,000.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,224 shares of company stock valued at $3,156,817 over the last ninety days. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Zions Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zions Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $58.00 price objective on Zions Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.89.

Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ ZION) opened at $57.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11,390.00, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.37. Zions Bancorp has a one year low of $38.43 and a one year high of $57.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. Zions Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $665.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorp will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Zions Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Zions Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.17%.

Zions Bancorp Profile

Zions Bancorporation is a financial holding company. The Company conducts its banking operations through separately managed and branded segments, including Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank (NSB), Vectra Bank Colorado, The Commerce Bank of Washington (TCBW) and Other.

