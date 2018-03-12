Zilla 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.36 Million (ZLA)

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. Zilla has a market capitalization of $4.68 million and $1.36 million worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilla token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00001394 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zilla has traded 48.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00008885 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.93 or 0.00942917 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003228 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00014662 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011117 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00043348 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00087744 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00180396 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Zilla Token Profile

Zilla launched on November 6th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,266,692 tokens. The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken . The official website for Zilla is zla.io . Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Zilla Token Trading

Zilla can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi. It is not currently possible to buy Zilla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilla must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilla using one of the exchanges listed above.

