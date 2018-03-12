ZCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $177.76 Million (XZC)

ZCoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 12th. Over the last week, ZCoin has traded 19.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZCoin has a market cap of $177.76 million and $1.32 million worth of ZCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZCoin coin can currently be purchased for $41.41 or 0.00452505 BTC on major exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, TDAX and AEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,204.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $699.66 or 0.07644740 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,064.46 or 0.11630600 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $178.15 or 0.01946520 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.22 or 0.02821340 BTC.

RaiBlocks (XRB) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00186028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00223870 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00116314 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $79.52 or 0.00868837 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $297.53 or 0.03250900 BTC.

ZCoin Coin Profile

ZCoin (XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2016. ZCoin’s total supply is 4,292,269 coins. ZCoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ZCoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ZCoin is zcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using ZK-Snarks. Zero-Knowledge proofs allows one to show ownership of a Zcoin coin without having to reveal which coin one owns. Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that costed the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonimity features of Zcoin. “

Buying and Selling ZCoin

ZCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: AEX, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, BX Thailand, TDAX, Bittrex, Binance, CoinExchange and Bitcoin Indonesia. It is not currently possible to purchase ZCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

