Zalando (ZAL) Given a €55.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) received a €55.00 ($67.90) price objective from stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ZAL. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €48.00 ($59.26) target price on Zalando and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Macquarie set a €58.00 ($71.60) target price on Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Baader Bank set a €55.00 ($67.90) target price on Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. equinet set a €44.50 ($54.94) price target on Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays set a €48.15 ($59.44) price target on Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €46.70 ($57.66).

Zalando (ZAL) opened at €47.30 ($58.40) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11,720.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.25. Zalando has a 52-week low of €36.22 ($44.72) and a 52-week high of €49.86 ($61.56).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion retailer in Europe. The company offers a range of products, including clothes, shoes, and accessories for women, men, and children. Zalando SE also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

