Zagg’s (ZAGG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum reissued their buy rating on shares of Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a $19.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their prior price target of $24.00.

ZAGG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zagg from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Zagg from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. B. Riley set a $20.00 price target on Zagg and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Zagg in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Zagg from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zagg has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.17.

Shares of Zagg (NASDAQ ZAGG) opened at $12.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $352.49, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.96. Zagg has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $23.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $176.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.15 million. Zagg had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Zagg will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Zagg during the 3rd quarter worth $523,000. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Zagg during the 3rd quarter worth $582,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zagg during the 4th quarter worth $3,177,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Zagg during the 3rd quarter worth $6,040,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Zagg during the 3rd quarter worth $671,000. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZAGG Inc (ZAGG) designs, produces and distributes professional product solutions for mobile devices, including screen protection (glass and film), keyboards for tablet computers and mobile devices, keyboard cases, earbuds, mobile power solutions, cables, and cases under the ZAGG and InvisibleShield brands.

