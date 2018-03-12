Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Greenbrier Companies (GBX) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $56.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Greenbrier Companies Inc., is a leading supplier of transportation equipment and services to the railroad and related industries. The company’s manufacturing segment produces double-stack intermodal railcars, conventional railcars and marine vessels, and performs repair and refurbishment activities for both intermodal and conventional railcars. It also engages in complementary leasing and services activities. Greenbrier Europe is an end-to-end freight railcar manufacturing, engineering and repair business with operations in Poland & Romania that serves customers across Europe and in the Middle East. Greenbrier builds freight railcars & rail castings in Brazil through two separate strategic partnerships. It is a leading provider of wheel services, railcar management & regulatory compliance services and leasing services to railroads in North America. Greenbrier offers freight railcar repair, refurbishment and retrofitting services in North America through a joint venture partnership with Watco Companies, LLC. “

GBX has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $55.00 target price on Greenbrier Companies and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Greenbrier Companies in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Greenbrier Companies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Greenbrier Companies ( GBX ) opened at $51.85 on Thursday. Greenbrier Companies has a 1-year low of $40.45 and a 1-year high of $54.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,488.15, a PE ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.57.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $559.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Greenbrier Companies will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is presently 24.86%.

In other news, EVP Alejandro Centurion sold 5,000 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,523 shares in the company, valued at $703,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 0.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 5.7% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of railroad freight car equipment in North America and Europe; a manufacturer and marketer of marine barges in North America; a provider of wheel services, parts, leasing and other services to the railroad and related transportation industries in North America, and a provider of railcar repair, refurbishment and retrofitting services in North America through a joint venture partnership.

