Zacks Investment Research Lowers Legal & General Group (LGGNY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “LEGAL & GENERAL is a leading UK risk, savings and investment group. Legal & General today provides life assurance and other financial protection products, annuities and long-term savings products including ISA’s and pensions. With over £250 billion in funds under management, it is also the largest investor for UK pension funds. Legal & General has over 5.5 million UK customers. Their products are sold through over thirty bank and building society relationships, through Independent Financial Advisers and also directly to customers. Legal & General Assurance Society Limited, their principal operating company, is one of Europe’s top rated life companies for financial strength, with an AA+ rating from Standard & Poor’s and Aa1 from Moody’s. “

Separately, Societe Generale cut shares of Legal & General Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th.

Shares of Legal & General Group ( LGGNY ) opened at $18.29 on Thursday. Legal & General Group has a 1-year low of $15.14 and a 1-year high of $19.93.

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc is a holding company. The Company, together with its subsidiaries, transacts life assurance and long-term savings business, investment management and general insurance and health business. It operates through six segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), Savings and General Insurance (GI).

