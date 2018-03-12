Zacks Investment Research Lowers Bioline RX (BLRX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bioline RX (NASDAQ:BLRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Bioline RX Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical development company. BioLineRx is dedicated to building a portfolio of products for unmet medical needs or with advantages over currently available therapies. The Company’s portfolio consists of clinical stage candidates including BL-1020 for schizophrenia , BL-1040, for treatment of patients following a myocardial infarction, BL-5010 for non-surgical removal of skin lesions, BL-1021 for neuropathic pain and BL-7040 for treating Inflammatory Bowel Disease. In addition, BioLineRx has many products in various pre-clinical development stages for a variety of indications, including central nervous system diseases, oncology, infectious diseases, cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on BLRX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bioline RX from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price target on shares of Bioline RX and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Maxim Group set a $3.00 price target on shares of Bioline RX and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $3.00 price target on shares of Bioline RX and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.85.

Bioline RX ( NASDAQ BLRX ) opened at $0.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $104.16, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.15. Bioline RX has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $1.34.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bioline RX stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bioline RX Ltd (NASDAQ:BLRX) by 60.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 434,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 164,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.41% of Bioline RX worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.39% of the company’s stock.

BioLine RX Ltd is an Israel-based company engaged in the development of therapeutics, from preclinical-stage development to advanced clinical trials, for a range of medical needs. Its clinical therapeutic candidates under development consist of BL-1020 that is in Phase II/III clinical trials to improve cognitive function in schizophrenia patients; BL-1040, which is under pivotal CE-Mark registration trial for the prevention of cardiac remodeling following an acute myocardial infarction; BL-5010, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trials for non-surgical removal of skin lesions; BL-1021 that has completed Phase Ia clinical trial for the treatment of neuropathic pain or pain that results from damage to nerve fibers, and BL-7040, a synthetic oligonucleotide, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

