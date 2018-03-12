Zacks Investment Research Downgrades L3 Technologies (LLL) to Hold

L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

According to Zacks, “L3 Technologies enjoys a leading position in defense electronics, communications and ISR markets. Moreover, its consistent growth in the commercial aviation space, especially in North America and Europe, is appreciable. The company also follows a disciplined divestment strategy to efficiently focus on its core operations. In addition to its strong presence in the U.S. defense space, the company continues to enjoy a steady flow of Foreign Military Sales (FMS) contracts as well. However, high interest rate leads the company to bear high interest expenses which in turn may put weigh on its bottom line. It has also witnessing weak performance in some of its product lines. The most worrying aspect of this is the downward trend in margins for service-related work due to competitive pressure. Due to such reasons, the company may have underperformed its broader industry in the last one year.”

LLL has been the subject of a number of other reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on L3 Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of L3 Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of L3 Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of L3 Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised L3 Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.30.

Shares of L3 Technologies ( NYSE LLL ) traded down $4.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $205.67. The company had a trading volume of 181,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,840. L3 Technologies has a 52-week low of $159.43 and a 52-week high of $218.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $16,458.32, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.23.

L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. L3 Technologies had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. L3 Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that L3 Technologies will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael T. Strianese sold 39,515 shares of L3 Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.04, for a total value of $7,786,035.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dan Azmon sold 1,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.82, for a total value of $361,169.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 396,922 shares of company stock worth $82,461,880 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LLL. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in L3 Technologies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,519 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L3 Technologies by 2.7% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,724 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L3 Technologies by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,353 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of L3 Technologies by 10.4% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,514 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L3 Technologies by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

L3 Technologies Company Profile

L3 Technologies, Inc, formerly L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc, is a prime contractor in Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) systems, aircraft sustainment, simulation and training, night vision and image intensification equipment and security and detection systems. The Company provides a broad range of communication and electronic systems and products used on military and commercial platforms.

