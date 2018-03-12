Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ambarella (AMBA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Ambarella reported better-than-expected Q4 results. We remain encouraged by the company’s efforts toward expanding its reach in other markets, such as IP security, automotive, non-GoPro wearable and drones/flying cameras and simultaneously lower dependency on GoPro. However, the company’s disappointing revenue guidance for the forthcoming quarter makes us slightly cautious about its near-term prospect. The soft guidance provided by the video compression and image processing semiconductors developer may be due to the number of challenges it has been facing. The company faces three main challenges, reducing revenue contribution from one of its largest customer, weakness in the drone market and increasing threat from QUALCOMM, which is acquiring NXP Semiconductors to build its presence in the same space. Notably, the stock has underperformed the industry in the last one year.”

AMBA has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Friday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Friday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Ambarella from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group upgraded Ambarella from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Vetr lowered Ambarella from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $61.51 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.83.

Ambarella ( AMBA ) opened at $54.31 on Thursday. Ambarella has a 12-month low of $40.06 and a 12-month high of $66.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,808.88, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.75, a PEG ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.53.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Ambarella had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $70.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Ambarella will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 4,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $265,213.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 1,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total value of $64,093.59. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,641.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,213 shares of company stock worth $1,348,516. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,516,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,066,000 after purchasing an additional 13,870 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 6.5% in the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,316,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,514,000 after purchasing an additional 80,867 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 1,064,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,528,000 after purchasing an additional 230,238 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 54.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,014,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,720,000 after purchasing an additional 359,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 5.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 595,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,894,000 after acquiring an additional 33,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc offers semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, sharing and display. The Company operates through the development and sale of low-power, high-definition video products segment. Its system-on-a-chip designs incorporate HD video processing, image processing, audio processing and system functions onto a single chip.

