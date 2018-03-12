Zacks: Brokerages Expect Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (SPB) to Announce $1.10 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.10 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Spectrum Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.06. Spectrum Brands posted earnings per share of $1.19 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will report full-year earnings of $4.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.59. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $7.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Spectrum Brands.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $646.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

SPB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Rowe reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.60.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 244.3% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $177,000. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. 48.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Spectrum Brands (NYSE SPB) traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $95.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,294. Spectrum Brands has a 12-month low of $94.14 and a 12-month high of $146.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5,550.15, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 25.04%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Zacks: Brokerages Expect Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (SPB) to Announce $1.10 Earnings Per Share” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/zacks-brokerages-expect-spectrum-brands-holdings-inc-spb-to-announce-1-10-earnings-per-share.html.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc (SB Holdings) is a diversified global consumer products company. The Company manufactures, markets and/or distributes its products in approximately 160 countries in the North America (NA); Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Latin America (LATAM), and Asia-Pacific (APAC) regions.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spectrum Brands (SPB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.