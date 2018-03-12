Zacks: Brokerages Expect Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (SPB) to Announce $1.10 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.10 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Spectrum Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.06. Spectrum Brands posted earnings per share of $1.19 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will report full-year earnings of $4.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.59. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $7.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Spectrum Brands.
Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $646.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 244.3% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $177,000. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. 48.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Spectrum Brands (NYSE SPB) traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $95.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,294. Spectrum Brands has a 12-month low of $94.14 and a 12-month high of $146.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5,550.15, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.84.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 25.04%.
About Spectrum Brands
Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc (SB Holdings) is a diversified global consumer products company. The Company manufactures, markets and/or distributes its products in approximately 160 countries in the North America (NA); Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Latin America (LATAM), and Asia-Pacific (APAC) regions.
